Cowboys Announce Official Decision On Star Offensive Lineman

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Cowboys will be receiving a huge boost this Sunday against the Jaguars. All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith has been officially activated from injured reserve.

Smith has not played a single snap this season due to an injury he suffered in training camp.

Even though Smith has played left tackle for the majority of his career in Dallas, he's expected to line up at right tackle this Sunday.

The Cowboys lost right tackle Terence Steele to a season-ending knee injury. The hope is that Smith can take over that spot.

Smith has not played right tackle since his rookie season in 2011.

Despite Smith's lack of reps at right tackle over the past few years, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident the USC product will get the job done.

"You have the experience he’s got, the skill that he’s got, the physical attributes he’s got, as well as the experience that he had years ago of playing that position, all of that will kick in here," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Jaguars game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.