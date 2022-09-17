Cowboys Announce Official Roster Move For Cooper Rush

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 31: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush (10) runs off the field with the game ball after leading his team to victory during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on October 31, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are moving into a temporary period without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. It's Cooper Rush's turn to run the show.

The Cowboys are making an official roster move for Cooper Rush this Saturday afternoon.

Dallas has signed Rush, the team's temporary starting quarterback with Prescott out with an injury, to the active roster. Will Grier, Rush's backup, has been elevated from the practice squad.

"Cowboys officially signed QB Cooper Rush and K Brett Maher to their active roster and elevated QB Will Grier from the practice squad. Rush and Grier are the 1 and 2 QBs on Sunday vs. the Bengals," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rush has played in 11 games during his NFL career. He has 488 yards and three touchdowns with one pick.

Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones clearly have confidence in Rush running the show until Prescott can return from injury. However, some are still a bit surprised the Cowboys aren't seeking out a quarterback trade.

Rush and the Cowboys battle the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday afternoon.