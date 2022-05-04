Cowboys Announce Plan For Their 1st Round Draft Pick

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have another first-round pick named T. Smith capable of protecting Dak Prescott's blindside at left tackle.

When the Cowboys took Tyler Smith with the 24th pick, it seemed possible the Tulsa lineman would slide over to the right side to complement All-Pro veteran Tyron Smith.

However, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones clarified the role he envisions for the rookie. Speaking on the PFT PM Podcast, via The Athletic's Jon Machota (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), Jones said both Smith's could line up on the left side.

"I just think his upside is tremendous," Jones said of Tyler Smith. "He played at a smaller school there at Tulsa. He only played in 18 games at Tulsa. But we just feel like his skill set really lends to him having an opportunity to be a top, top left tackle at some point.

"Obviously, we got one of the best in the business for him to learn from in Tyron Smith. Certainly, Tyler Smith will get an opportunity to hit the field at some other spots at well. He'll compete on that left side: left guard, left tackle."

Jones also pointed to the older Smith missing time as the team's motivation to take a lineman capable of playing left tackle if necessary. Smith sat out six games last season after a neck injury limited him to just two games played in 2020.

The Cowboys have two holes to fill with right tackle La'el Collins joining the Cincinnati Bengals and left guard Connor Williams signing with the Miami Dolphins. Terence Steele could now start at right tackle while the younger Smith replaces Williams.

Yet the 21-year-old Smith may soon replace the 31-year-old Smith at his natural position.