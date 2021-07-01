On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys announced their new schedule for the upcoming training camp.

In less than a month, the Cowboys travel to Oxnard, California – which missed the team last season. After the pandemic switched things up last season, the Cowboys will leave on July 20 for three-and-a-half week stay on the West Coast.

Pro Football Talk highlighted the key moments from the Cowboys’ upcoming training camp:

The team will have the opening ceremony on Saturday, July 24. The Cowboys’ first padded practice is Wednesday, July 28. The Cowboys play the Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 before returning to California. They have a joint practice with the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 7. Dallas breaks the California portion of camp on Thursday, Aug. 12, to travel to Phoenix for a preseason game against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys hope to have the team back at full strength heading into the new season. Injuries to Dak Prescott and most of the offensive line derailed the 2020 campaign for the team.

Earlier this week, Prescott sent a message to Cowboys fans saying the 2021 season would be “special.”

“We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans,” he said.

We’ll have to wait to find out if that’s the case.