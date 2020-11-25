Cowboys Announce Strength Coach Markus Paul Has Died

After abruptly canceling practice on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys reported that strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul was sent to the hospital. Sadly, the team confirmed today that Coach Paul has passed away.

In a statement from the team, the Cowboys offered their condolences to Paul, who succumbed in a Dallas hospital. He was 54 years old.

“The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and the team will recognize and remember Markus, a valued and loved member of the Cowboys Family, prior to the Thanksgiving Day game tomorrow afternoon.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Paul’s passing “a tragedy” and “a loved and valued member of our family.” He praised Paul for his passion and enthusiasm, and offered well wishes to Paul’s family.

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Jones said. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”

Terrible news from the #Cowboys, who announce strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul has passed away at age 54. pic.twitter.com/c97Uk2A29O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2020

A fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse in 1989, Markus Paul played five NFL seasons between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Paul would find much more success as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He worked with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants before joining the Cowboys in 2018.

Paul was on staff for five Super Bowl wins – three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.

Our hearts go out to Coach Paul’s family and loved ones.