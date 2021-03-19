Cowboys Announce They Released 4 Players On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys have been fairly quiet since signing Dak Prescott to a $160 million contract. The front office did make a few minor moves this Friday afternoon, though.

Dallas announced that it has re-signed wide receiver Malik Turner to a one-year contract. He was active for six games last season and played a role on special teams.

In addition to re-signing Turner, the Cowboys reached an agreement on a two-year deal with cornerback C.J. Goodwin. Over the past two seasons, Goodwin has been a sure-handed tackler on special teams.

Although the Cowboys are bringing back Goodwin and Turner for the 2021 season, they will not be bringing back center Marcus Henry, tight end Cole Hikutini, and wide receivers Jon’Vea Johnson and Chris Lacy. They were all officially waived by the Cowboys on Friday.

None of these moves will fire up the fan base in Dallas, but it’s very possible the front office is waiting for the first wave of free agency to end before making some notable additions. For now, ‘America’s Team’ is making some under-the-radar signings.

Earlier this week, the Cowboys signed defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. He finished the 2020 season with 27 tackles, three passes defended, four QB hits and two sacks.

After struggling on defense for the majority of the 2020 season, Dallas would be wise to invest more money on that side of the ball.