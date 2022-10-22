Cowboys Announce Unfortunate Decision On Rookie Offensive Lineman

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys announced that rookie offensive tackle Matt Waletzko would need shoulder surgery. This came after he was added to the injury report.

A few days later, the Cowboys officially placed Waletzko on injured reserve. He'll most likely miss the rest of his rookie season.

This is an unfortunate setback for Waletzko, but at least it's not a career-threatening injury.

Waletzko was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of this year's draft out of North Dakota. He was named first-team All-MVFC in his final season of college football.

With Waletzko no longer counting towards the 53-man roster, the Cowboys have signed Carlos Watkins from the practice squad.

Despite the injury to Waletzko, the Cowboys' offensive line will continue to be anchored by Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin and Terence Steele.

Jason Peters, Josh Ball and Matt Farniok are considered the primary backups in Dallas.