Cowboys Announce Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott, the team’s starting quarterback since 2016, suffered a serious lower-leg injury early in the third quarter of this evening’s game against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys star was carted off the field after being down on the ground for several minutes. Prescott was tearing up as the AT&T Stadium crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Dallas has announced that Prescott is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The team is calling his injury a serious right-ankle injury.

Dak Prescott is being taken to the hospital with what has been termed a "serious right ankle injury." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 11, 2020

The Cowboys released video of Prescott being carted off the field. It’s incredibly emotional.

Prescott took over as starting quarterback in 2016 when Tony Romo went down with a back injury. He did not give his job back, leading the Cowboys to a sensational regular season.

The former Mississippi State star is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag. Dallas is currently being led by backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

Our thoughts remain with Prescott on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys currently lead the Giants, 31-23, early in the fourth quarter. The game is being televised on CBS.