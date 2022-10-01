Cowboys Are Adding Quarterback For Sunday's Game
In case of emergency on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are adding another quarterback to the active roster.
The Cowboys are elevating third-string quarterback Will Grier to the active roster for the team's Week 4 game vs. the Commanders of Washington.
Grier will be backing up temporary starter Cooper Rush. Rush is filling in for Dak Prescott, who is still recovering from thumb surgery.
This week, Grier is a standard practice squad elevation. However, if the Cowboys need him in Week 5 he will have to be signed to the active roster.
"Cowboys to call up Will Grier from the practice squad to serve as No. 2 QB. If Dak Prescott is not able to play next week, then Grier would have to be signed to the 53 since he is out of standard PS elevations," Todd Archer said on Twitter.
Cooper Rush, in the meantime, will try and win the Cowboys' third straight game this Sunday. He's been terrific for the 'Boys since Prescott's injury.
Dallas takes on Washington this Sunday afternoon.