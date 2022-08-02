Cowboys Are Being Linked To Multiple Veteran Wide Receivers

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With James Washington expected to miss 6-10 weeks due to a fractured foot, the Dallas Cowboys may need to bring in another wide receiver for training camp.

Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, the Cowboys have been linked to veteran wideouts Will Fuller and Cole Beasley.

Fuller, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in just two games, hauling in four passes for 26 yards.

When healthy, Fuller can take the top off of a defense with his blazing speed.

As for Beasley, he recently admit that he'd be willing to return to the Cowboys. He was on the Cowboys from 2012-18. During that stretch, he had 319 catches for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Beasley was on the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 season. He had 82 receptions for 693 yards.

If the Cowboys add Beasley to their roster, there would be some sense of familiarity.

That being said, Dallas could also pursue a veteran like Odell Beckham Jr. or Emmanuel Sanders. They're free agents as well.

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys don't have a proven wide receiver who will be healthy for Week 1. Michael Gallup is expected to miss a few games.