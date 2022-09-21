Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team.

After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news.

Houston, an undrafted rookie out of Western Illinois, was a Third-Team FCS All-American and First-Team All-MVFC in 2021. He finished his final season of college football with 90 catches for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.

In the Cowboys' first two games of the regular season, Houston played 60 snaps. He had two receptions for 16 yards.

Houston's return to Dallas gives Mike McCarthy's squad a nice insurance policy in case they need help at wide receiver later this season.

The other good piece of news for the Cowboys is that Michael Gallup is going to receive a full workload in practice this week. If all goes well, he'll be good to go for a Week 3 clash with the New York Giants.

After two rough weeks, it appears the Cowboys' receiving corps is finally trending in the right direction.