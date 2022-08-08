Cowboys Are Reportedly Bringing In 4 Kickers For A Workout

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It looks like Mike McCarthy was even more concerned about his team's field goal kicking competition than he let on when he called out his kickers last week.

According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are bringing in four kickers for workouts on Tuesday. Brett Maher, Cole Murphy, J.J. Molson and Matt Ammendola are all getting their chance to kick for America's Team.

Maher is the most experienced member of the group, having kicked for Dallas from 2018 to 2019. He holds the record for the longest kick in team history - a 63-yarder in 2019.

Ammendola isn't lacking for experience either. He was the starting kicker for the New York Jets for most of last season, but struggled as he went 13 of 19.

Murphy was a standout kicker at Syracuse from 2014 to 2017. Molson was the kicker at UCLA from 2016 to 2019.

Murphy and Molson have yet to make their NFL kicking debuts.

In recent weeks, the Cowboys' current kickers - veteran Lirim Hajrullahu and rookie Jonathan Garibay - have struggled mightily.

Mike McCarthy has been vocal in his frustration with the two kickers.

The Dallas Cowboys have enough issues to deal with heading into 2022 without unreliable kickers making it harder for them to get points when they get stopped short.

It's possible that the Cowboys' 2022 kicker isn't even on the roster yet.

Which of those four kickers is most likely to get a contract with the Cowboys?