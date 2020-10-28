Cowboys Are Reportedly Cutting 2 Veteran Players

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys traded former star pass rusher Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions for a late round pick.

Just a day later, a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero named two players in potential trade rumors. The Cowboys placed defensive lineman Dontari Poe and corner Daryl Worley on the trade block.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the team wasn’t able to trade either player. As a result, Dallas reportedly decided to cut both veteran players.

“The #Cowboys are cutting DT Dontari Poe and CB Daryl Worley, source said, after trying to trade both. That’s three veterans jettisoned in two days,” Rapoport reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The #Cowboys are cutting DT Dontari Poe and CB Daryl Worley, source said, after trying to trade both. That’s three veterans jettisoned in two days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

The Cowboys are clearly sending a message to the remaining players on the roster. After a historically bad start to the 2020 NFL season on defense, the team moved on from three veteran players in just two days.

The Cowboys defense has been one of the worst in the league through seven games. Dallas has allowed the most points in the league.

The Cowboys’ fewest points allowed in a game came in the first game of the season in a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas sits at 2-5 on the season, but is still in the race for the NFC East title. The Cowboys can take the division lead with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.