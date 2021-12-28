Cowboys Are Reportedly Looking Into Veteran Free Agent

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys placed second-year linebacker Francis Bernard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, his status for Week 17 is up in the air.

Bernard has been active for nine games this season. He’s primarily used on special teams.

In addition to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Bernard is dealing with a groin injury. Since his status for the final two games of the regular season is unknown at this time, Dallas may have to find a short-term replacement.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys are “looking at” veteran linebacker Devante Bond.

“With Francis Bernard on the reserve/COVID-19 list and also dealing with a groin injury, the Cowboys are looking at LB Devante Bond, according to a source. He played for Tampa Bay and Chicago and would fill a special teams’ role,” Archer said.

Bond, a former sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma, started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After his stint with the Buccaneers ran its course, he signed a deal with the Chicago Bears.

Over the course of his NFL career, Bond has 39 total tackles and two quarterback hits. If he signs with the Cowboys, he’ll fill the special teams role that is usually occupied by Bernard.