Cowboys Are Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Offensive Tackle

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for outside help at offensive tackle after Tyron Smith was lost for a significant portion of the season.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Dallas will meet with future Hall of Famer Jason Peters in the coming days. Peters, 40, started 15 games last season for the Chicago Bears after playing 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peters began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills from 2004-08.

From 2007-16, Peters made nine-straight Pro Bowls, not counting the 2012 season, which he missed with a ruptured Achilles.

The University of Arkansas product has been a first-team All-Pro selection twice and made second-team All-Pro on four occasions.

Peters has appeared in 228 games and started 218 in his decorated career.