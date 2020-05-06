Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former Chiefs Lineman

The 2020 offseason has been kind to the Dallas Cowboys, who made another impressive addition to their roster on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from NFL insider Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys signed former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Cameron Erving. He reportedly signed a one-year contract.

Erving is a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns from the 2015 NFL draft. The Chiefs traded for Erving, sending a fifth-round pick to the Browns in 2018.

After the Chiefs declined his 2020 option, Erving became a free agent following the 2019 season. Following a brief stay on the free agent market, the former Florida State star found a new home.

Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Chiefs OL Cameron Erving, source said. A one-year contract. Not formally signed yet, but that is expectation, pending physical. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 6, 2020

Erving was a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He was also named to the All-American team following the 2013 campaign.

After a standout career with the Seminoles, the Browns selected him with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He spent two seasons in Cleveland before being traded to Kansas City.

The Chiefs signed Erving to a two-year contract extension in 2018, but released him following the 2019 campaign.

He left Kansas City with a Super Bowl ring after the Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers.

Now he’s headed to the NFC with the Cowboys.