Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With training camp officially underway, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to add some depth to their receiving corps.

According to Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country, the team has signed USFL standout KaVontae Turpin.

Turpin was at The Star last week for a tryout session. He showed enough potential to warrant a contract from the Cowboys.

During his first year in the USFL, Turpin had 53 receptions for 540 yards. He also had 129 rushing yards and six all-purpose touchdowns for the New Jersey Generals.

Turpin was so productive that he was named the MVP of the USFL. Now, he'll haver a chance to make the final roster for 'America's Team.'

The Cowboys' receiving corps already features a few notable names, like Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Nonetheless, Mike McCarthy's offense can never have enough weapons.

Turpin won't just be vying for a spot on the depth chart at wide receiver, he'll try to make a name for himself on special teams.

Lamb is currently listed as the Cowboys' punt returner for Week 1. Instead of risking injury to their star wideout, they could allow Turpin to get a crack at that job.