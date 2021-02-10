Cowboys Are Reportedly Team To Watch For Blockbuster QB Move

Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made headlines after giving a few honest answers in an interview.

Wilson made it very clear he’s tired of playing behind an offensive line that has allowed him to be one of the most-hit quarterbacks in the league. He also made it clear he wants to be more involved in personnel decisions.

This is the first time Wilson has – at least publicly – suggested he’s unhappy with the way the Seahawks are running their team. However, when he did this week, fans starting wondering if Wilson would be traded.

No, it’s not going to happen this season. But…what if it did?

Pro Football Talk addressed the idea and suggest the Dallas Cowboys would be a team to beat. From the report:

Keep an eye on the Cowboys. That’s a team that has been on the radar screen as a potential Wilson destination for a while. And it actually makes plenty of sense for 2022, if the Cowboys can’t reach a long-term deal with Dak Prescott.

No, Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere. And while Dak Prescott is a free agent, he likely won’t be going anywhere either.

However, it’s fun to dream.

IF for some reason the Cowboys decided not to re-sign Prescott, the team would be in dire need of a new quarterback. The team could certainly do worse than Russell Wilson.