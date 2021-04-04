Interesting Name Floated As Potential Cowboys Backup QB

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of a backup quarterback and an interesting name has been floated as a potential candidate.

Dallas’ 2020 backup, Andy Dalton, ended up starting for most of the season when Dak Prescott went down with an injury. Dalton played admirably for the Cowboys and signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears in free agency. He is expected to be the Bears’ 2021 starting quarterback.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are still in need of a backup, preferably a veteran one given Prescott’s injury history.

“It’s definitely a position we’re continuing to look at,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “It really goes back to the earlier answer on a competitive, 90-man roster. You definitely want — the most important position in my view of football is the quarterback position. You want to have as much competition, talent and young, veteran, whatever. We’ll continue to watch that. There’s definitely some veterans that we’ve talked to and sure would like the opportunity to be here. Now that Dak’s contract is done, I think everybody clearly understands what that room is potentially going to look like.”

Could that veteran backup quarterback be Robert Griffin III?

RG3 is a Texas native and he’s been floated by The Star as a potential candidate for the backup quarterback position in Dallas. However, the Cowboys could be waiting until after the NFL Draft to make a decision:

Like last year, the Cowboys may be waiting to pull the trigger on a free agent QB until after the 2021 NFL Draft. They didn’t sign Dalton until about a week after the draft last year and could be holding off on Griffin, Alex Smith, or any other veteran options until they see how this draft unfolds. Waiting is a dangerous game, of course, with 31 other teams to worry about. If Dallas doesn’t strike soon on one of these veteran passers, they may be stuck hoping for the best from their in-house options.

Griffin gave the Cowboys fits during his rookie season in Washington. It would be cool to see him back in Dallas, this time in a Cowboys uniform.