Cowboys, Bucs Will Make NFL History On Sunday Night

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks across the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Bucs and Cowboys will open up the NFL season against each other.

This time, they will make history with their matchup. For the first time ever, the two highest-scoring offenses from the previous season will face each other in Week 1.

In 2021, the Cowboys led the NFL in scoring with 31.2 points per game, while Tampa Bay finished second, scoring 30.1 points per outing.

When the two teams met in the league's Thursday night regular season opener last September, the Bucs outlasted Dallas 31-29.

How many points will we see on the scoreboard Sunday night? Las Vegas has set the over/under at 50.5, which seems slightly low.

The Bucs and Cowboys will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.