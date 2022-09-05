Cowboys, Bucs Will Make NFL History On Sunday Night
For the second straight year, the Bucs and Cowboys will open up the NFL season against each other.
This time, they will make history with their matchup. For the first time ever, the two highest-scoring offenses from the previous season will face each other in Week 1.
In 2021, the Cowboys led the NFL in scoring with 31.2 points per game, while Tampa Bay finished second, scoring 30.1 points per outing.
When the two teams met in the league's Thursday night regular season opener last September, the Bucs outlasted Dallas 31-29.
How many points will we see on the scoreboard Sunday night? Las Vegas has set the over/under at 50.5, which seems slightly low.
The Bucs and Cowboys will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.