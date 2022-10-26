Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders React To Big Thanksgiving News

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed this week that a Thanksgiving Day halftime show will be held for the 26th year in a row.

The Jonas Brothers will perform live at AT&T Stadium during halftime of the Cowboys-Giants game on Nov. 24.

Shortly after this news was announced, the cheerleaders for the Cowboys released an official statement.

"It's official," the Instagram account for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders wrote. "This Thanksgiving, we are performing the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show with the Jonas Brothers."

One cheerleader had a clever reaction, saying "We're a sucker for you." Of course, this is a nod to one of the band's hit songs.

This will actually be the second time the Jonas Brothers perform for the Cowboys. They conducted the halftime show in 2008.

The Cowboys-Giants game will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day.

The halftime show, also known as the Red Kettle Kickoff, will take place at halftime. It'll be televised on FOX.