The Dallas Cowboys are already down to their fourth- and fifth-string quarterback heading into Sunday’s game. The last thing head coach Mike McCarthy can afford is to be without superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Zeke has been a limited participant during the Cowboys’ practices this week. There’s growing concern he could miss Sunday’s game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy issued a new update on Zeke Friday morning. The Cowboys will continue to limit their star running back leading up to Sunday’s game. Elliott is dealing with a tweaked hamstring injury.

“The Cowboys have limited practice reps for Zeke (hamstring) by design this week,” reports Cowboys reporter Rob Phillips. “Mike McCarthy said Zeke did a little less Thursday than he anticipated but feels better today. ‘We’ll take tomorrow and warm him up Sunday just to make sure he’s full go.'”

The Cowboys have limited practice reps for Zeke (hamstring) by design this week. Mike McCarthy said Zeke did a little less Thursday than he anticipated but feels better today. “We’ll take tomorrow and warm him up Sunday just to make sure he’s full go.” — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) November 6, 2020

There may be a bit of gamesmanship going on here. Head coach Mike McCarthy is keeping any Ezekiel Elliot updates close to his chest.

Cowboys fans will receive more clarification regarding Zeke’s injury on Friday. Dallas will release the team’s injury list then. We expect Zeke to be listed as questionable.

The Cowboys are already down to their fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks heading into Sunday’s game. Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush are battling for the starting gig as both Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton are out.

Dallas appears to have moved on from third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci for the time being.