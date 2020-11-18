Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Offers Update On QB Andy Dalton

This season hasn’t been very kind to Andy Dalton, but the veteran quarterback has finally received some positive news.

Back in Week 7, Dalton suffered a brutal blow to the head from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. He missed the team’s following game due to a concussion.

Dallas was hopeful that Dalton would return in time for a Week 9 showdown with Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, the TCU product had to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cowboys had to hand the keys to their offense over to Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert the past two games. Let’s just say that is not a recipe for success. Fortunately for Mike McCarthy, his offense should have Dalton back under center this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

McCarthy told NFL Network’s Jane Slater that Dalton will be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list later today. Clearly the bye week gave him enough time to recover.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says Andy Dalton and Tyrone Crawford will be activated today. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 18, 2020

Dalton has 452 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions this season. Dallas expected more from the former second-round pick, but it’s also worth noting the offense as a whole has been underwhelming.

Even though it’s been a disastrous season for the Cowboys, the NFC East is still wide open. A win over the Vikings this weekend would put McCarthy’s squad right in the thick of things.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Vikings game is at 4:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.