There’s a chance the Cowboys‘ offense will be at full strength when they take on the Chiefs this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Wednesday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had an encouraging update on All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. He announced that Smith will practice in a limited capacity this afternoon.

Smith has been out of the Cowboys’ lineup for the past two weeks due to an ankle injury. Terence Steele has been filling in at left tackle during his absence.

Despite not having Smith for the past two games, the Cowboys’ offense hasn’t really missed a beat. Last Sunday, they scored 43 points in a blowout win over the Falcons.

That being said, the Cowboys are undoubtedly a better team when they have Smith on the field. He’s a reliable veteran who can consistently protect Dak Prescott and help out Ezekiel Elliott in the run game.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says LT Tyron Smith will be limited in practice today. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 17, 2021

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on Smith’s status for Week 11. It’s safe to say he’s optimistic that Smith will return to the starting lineup.

“I do think we’ll add Tyron to the list of guys who will be able to step up and play,” Jones said, via the Cowboys’ official team site.

The Cowboys will officially release Smith’s game designation for Week 11 on Friday.