Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Responds To Odell Beckham Rumors

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. after Sunday's report linking the team to the free agent wide receiver.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Beckham during Monday's media availability, and his response was interesting.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, McCarthy said that the team "loves our receiver group" as is but that he has "always been a huge fan of [Beckham's]" and has heard "many excellent things" about the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys tried to add a wide receiver before last week's trade deadline, reportedly almost landing Houston's Brandin Cooks. Now, they have pivoted to Beckham, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Sunday.

"The Cowboys have WR Odell Beckham Jr in their sights, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "After attempting to acquire a speedy WR before the trade deadline, Dallas turns its focus to the top FA available."

FOX's Jay Glazer reported yesterday that Beckham could be cleared to play as early as the end of this week, sparking a potential "bidding war" for the veteran playmaker.

Beckham has not played at all this season after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win back in February.