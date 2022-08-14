Cowboys Commit 9 First-Half Penalties In Preseason Opener: Fans React
The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do.
Last year, the Cowboys struggled to play clean football on a consistent basis. The NFC East franchise was the most penalized in the NFL during the 2021 season.
Mike McCarthy supposedly placed a big emphasis on clean football during the offseason and training camp. Unfortunately, his message isn't translating to the football field.
The Cowboys committed nine first-half penalties for 65 yards in their preseason opener Saturday night.
"Yeah, I don’t think the Cowboys cleaned up that penalty issue," said Jon Machota.
"*Cowboys are the most penalized team in the NFL in 2021* *Cowboys have tons of penalties in literally their first organized game since, a preseason game in 2022* Some Cowboys Fans: LMAO WHY YALL MAKING A BIG DEAL ABOUT THIS JUST REACHING FOR STORIES IT'S JUST THE PRESEASON!!!!!" wrote RJ Ochoa.
"Sloppy and undisciplined first half of penalties for the Dallas Cowboys with 9 penalties for 65 yards including the one by Kelvin Joseph to give the Broncos another chance at a field goal to give them a 17-0 lead #DallasCowboys," said Kevin Gray Jr.
"The Cowboys remain the Cowboys. Penalties, penalties, everywhere. And worst yet, penalties that cost them points," said Mike Leslie.
What a disaster. At least it's just the preseason.
