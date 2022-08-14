Cowboys Commit 9 First-Half Penalties In Preseason Opener: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do.

Last year, the Cowboys struggled to play clean football on a consistent basis. The NFC East franchise was the most penalized in the NFL during the 2021 season.

Mike McCarthy supposedly placed a big emphasis on clean football during the offseason and training camp. Unfortunately, his message isn't translating to the football field.

The Cowboys committed nine first-half penalties for 65 yards in their preseason opener Saturday night.

"Yeah, I don’t think the Cowboys cleaned up that penalty issue," said Jon Machota.

"*Cowboys are the most penalized team in the NFL in 2021* *Cowboys have tons of penalties in literally their first organized game since, a preseason game in 2022* Some Cowboys Fans: LMAO WHY YALL MAKING A BIG DEAL ABOUT THIS JUST REACHING FOR STORIES IT'S JUST THE PRESEASON!!!!!" wrote RJ Ochoa.

"Sloppy and undisciplined first half of penalties for the Dallas Cowboys with 9 penalties for 65 yards including the one by Kelvin Joseph to give the Broncos another chance at a field goal to give them a 17-0 lead #DallasCowboys," said Kevin Gray Jr.

"The Cowboys remain the Cowboys. Penalties, penalties, everywhere. And worst yet, penalties that cost them points," said Mike Leslie.

What a disaster. At least it's just the preseason.

