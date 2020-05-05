Former Cowboys QB Claimed By NFC East Rival

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released backup quarterback Cooper Rush following the addition of a different quarterback.

The Cowboys signed former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton over the weekend. The former second-round pick signed a one-year deal, $3 million with Dallas that could eventually net him $7 million.

Dalton’s addition to the team spelled the end for Rush, who was the primary backup for Dallas in 2019. The good news for Rush, is that he won’t be unemployed for very long.

On Tuesday afternoon, a division-rival of the Cowboys swooped in and landed Dak Prescott’s former backup. The New York Giants reportedly claimed Rush off of waivers, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The #Giants claimed QB Cooper Rush off waivers from the #Cowboys, source said. Reunited with Jason Garrett. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 5, 2020

Rush, 26, has been with the Cowboys since 2017 after he went undrafted out of Central Michigan. The former MAC quarterback has one career completion for two yards. He also has two career rushes for 13 yards.

Now he re-connects with his former head coach, Jason Garrett, who took over as the offensive coordinator for the Giants this offseason.

Rush joins a crowded quarterback room behind starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants also have Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney and undrafted free agent signing Case Cookus on the roster.

Not all will make it through training camp on the roster.