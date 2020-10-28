Cowboys Are Expected To Sign A Familiar Quarterback

The quarterback room in Dallas has been decimated by injuries over the past few weeks. As a result, the Cowboys are officially in the market for another signal-caller.

Dak Prescott isn’t the only Cowboys quarterback on the shelf right now, as Andy Dalton is currently in concussion protocol due to a nasty hit he took over the weekend. Fortunately for Mike McCarthy’s squad, it’s reportedly found a familiar face to bring in for the rest of the season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are expected to sign Cooper Rush to their practice squad once he passed COVID-19 protocols.

Rush should be on Dallas’ roster by next week. His first stint with the team lasted for three years, as he primarily served as Prescott’s backup.

Dallas let Rush go once it signed Dalton to a short-term deal. The Giants swooped in and acquired Rush, but they ended up releasing him after the first month of the season.

Dalton’s status for this Sunday is in doubt due to a concussion, which means Ben DiNucci might start against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the event that DiNucci gets hurt as well, the Cowboys would need another quarterback. This is why adding Rush is more important than people think.

It’s highly unlikely Rush ends up starting for the Cowboys, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.