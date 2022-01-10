Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears, Dolphins and Vikings. The Giants and Texans could potentially join them by the end of the day.

In the event Quinn lands a head coaching gig, the Cowboys will need a new defensive coordinator. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer could be the perfect fit. Zimmer was once an assistant for the Cowboys and has deep ties with the Jones family.

According to Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven, Zimmer would be a top candidate to replace Quinn if he leaves.

“[Mike] Zimmer was officially dismissed by the Vikings on Monday morning (along with GM Rick Spielman, per NFL Network.) Sources tell CowboysSI.com that in the event that present defensive coordinator Dan Quinn moves on to a head coaching job after Dallas’ present run is over, Zimmer – a former Cowboys assistant with deep ties to the Jones family – will be high on the list of potential Quinn replacements,” Fisher reports.

Fans seem to love the idea.

On the record: I’ll take Mike Zimmer as Cowboys DC if someone lures Dan Quinn from us. https://t.co/oK6DSzwFBc — Bryce A. Daugherty (@TheeBryceIsRite) January 10, 2022

If Dan Quinn leave the Cowboys should 100% sign Zimmer. Our old DC under Parcells and in my opinion a fantastic coach https://t.co/WFoHmPNJmj — JP (@cubano221) January 10, 2022

Vic Fangio could be another option for the Cowboys if Dan Quinn gets a head coaching job. He’s a veteran defensive-minded coach.

The Cowboys should have several intriguing options to fill the DC position if Quinn bolts.