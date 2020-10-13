Former Cowboys Player Has Blunt Message For Dak Prescott’s Agent

A former Dallas Cowboys player is not happy with the agent to quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott, the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since his rookie season in 2016, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Prescott suffered a gruesome lower-leg injury that required surgery on Sunday night. He’s expected to be out for four to six months.

The Cowboys’ quarterback is currently playing on the franchise tag. Prescott did not sign a longterm contract with Dallas this offseason, instead settling for a one-year franchise tag worth more than $30 million. He’ll now be a free agent after the 2020 season with multiple options on the table.

Former Cowboys lineman Jason Hatcher thinks Prescott’s agent made a huge mistake.

“First of all, I wanna just send my prayers out to Dak,” Hatcher said, before adding: “[but] that young man and the team around him should have never allowed him to ever touch the field if he didn’t have a longterm deal.”

Prescott and the Cowboys were unable to agree on a longterm extension, despite both sides apparently being interested in one.

“There’s no way in the world that his team should have allowed him to bet on himself during this situation,” Hatcher added.

“He should’ve been in a comfortable situation with a longterm deal.”

“Now, he’s gotta start all back over again, rewind four years back when he came in as a rookie and prove himself all over again and he can play again and he can work through an injury or whatever.” Hopefully Prescott can get back to full health in early 2021 and be in a position to land a longterm deal. However, it seems more likely that the Cowboys will hit him with a second one-year franchise tag, worth close to $40 million for 2021. [TMZ Sports]