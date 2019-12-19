QB Dak Prescott Announces His Status For Game vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys fans needn’t worry. When the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles with the NFC East on the line this Sunday, Dak Prescott will be taking snaps.

Prescott has been dealing with a shoulder injury this week. Despite not throwing for the last couple of days of practice, he says he’ll be fine for Sunday’s game.

Prescott told Dallas media he would be “good to go” against Philly.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott — who did not throw again today for a second straight day due to his shoulder injury — to Dallas reporters regarding his status for the NFC-East deciding game vs. the Eagles: “I'll be good to go on Sunday." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2019

Prescott has already set career-highs in passing yards (4,334) and passing touchdowns (26) as he’s been asked to carry more of the offensive load this season.

In the first meeting between the Cowboys and Eagles, Prescott connected on 21-of-27 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added a rushing TD in a 37-10 Dallas win.

Both teams enter Sunday’s game with identical 7-7 records. Dallas is looking for its third NFC East title in the last four seasons, while Philadelphia is searching for its first since 2017.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.