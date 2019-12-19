The Spun

QB Dak Prescott Announces His Status For Game vs. Eagles

Dak Prescott in the first half against New Orleans Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles out ot the pocket during the first half of a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans needn’t worry. When the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles with the NFC East on the line this Sunday, Dak Prescott will be taking snaps.

Prescott has been dealing with a shoulder injury this week. Despite not throwing for the last couple of days of practice, he says he’ll be fine for Sunday’s game.

Prescott told Dallas media he would be “good to go” against Philly.

Prescott has already set career-highs in passing yards (4,334) and passing touchdowns (26) as he’s been asked to carry more of the offensive load this season.

In the first meeting between the Cowboys and Eagles, Prescott connected on 21-of-27 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added a rushing TD in a 37-10 Dallas win.

Both teams enter Sunday’s game with identical 7-7 records. Dallas is looking for its third NFC East title in the last four seasons, while Philadelphia is searching for its first since 2017.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

