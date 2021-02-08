The Cowboys Left A Notable Player Out Of Their Hype Video

Following Super Bowl LV, the Dallas Cowboys decided to post a hype video for the 2021 NFL season. But a quick look at the 32-second video revealed that a notable Cowboys player was missing.

Dak Prescott was not featured in the Cowboys hype video released last night. And this morning a bunch of people are wondering why.

It’s not like the Cowboys left out any of the other faces of their franchise either. Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith, CeeDee Lamb and DeMarcus Lawrence all made it to the video.

It isn’t even like Prescott didn’t have highlights worth putting into the video either. He had nine touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns before his season was cut short.

Maybe it has to do with Dak Prescott technically being a free agent at the end of the 2020 NFL season. He played this past year on the franchise tag, though the team is reportedly going to tag him again.

“No way did Dak get left out of this video. This needs to be edited ASAP,” one fan wrote, getting over 100 likes in response.

“Where’s Dak at?” wrote another.

“PAY YOUR FRANCHISE QUARTERBACK,” another essentially screaming, receiving over 130 likes as a result.

Dak Prescott’s 2020 season was cut short due to a devastating mid-season leg injury.

There’s some speculation that the injury might cause the Cowboys’ interest in re-signing him to wane.

Now that the offseason is officially here, we’ll find out very soon just how dedicated the Cowboys are to keeping Dak.