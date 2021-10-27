Cowboys Announce Dak Prescott’s Official Practice Status

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took his first step toward being able to play this weekend when he participated in practice earlier today.

As expected, Prescott was limited. This morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the star signal caller would do individual drills but not be at full capacity.

Prescott is dealing with a strained right calf, which he suffered on the game-winning drive in Dallas’ overtime win over New England in Week 6. If he is unable to start this Sunday, Cooper Rush will lead the Cowboys’ offense against the Minnesota Vikings.

Officially, Dak Prescott was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. So were Tyron Smith (ankle), Trevon Diggs (ankle) and Dorance Armstrong (ankle). Randy Gregory (knee), Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), Donovan Wilson (groin) were full. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 27, 2021

Thankfully for Dallas fans, things seem to be trending in the right direction for Prescott. He should be good to go Sunday, barring a setback.

While he’s not a doctor, earlier today, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put it at a “90% chance” Prescott will play this week.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb tells us he’s “90%” sure Dak Prescott will play vs. Vikings. Dak looked “regular, the same” in practice today, CeeDee said. “To me he looks perfectly fine.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 27, 2021

Dallas and Minnesota will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night on NBC.