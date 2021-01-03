Cowboys, Dak Prescott Reportedly On Same Page For 2021

For the second offseason in a row, the Dallas Cowboys have an important decision to make regarding the future of Dak Prescott.

Last offseason, Dallas used the franchise tag on Prescott. Neither side could come to an agreement on a long-term deal. Unfortunately for the Pro Bowl quarterback, his 2020 season was cut short due to a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

Even though Prescott suffered a major injury, Dallas isn’t ready to move on from him. In fact, ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes the two sides will find a way to keep their partnership alive for the foreseeable future.

Schefter provided some insight on Prescott’s contract situation during an appearance on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

“He wants to stay in Dallas and the Cowboys want him back, so you figure they would be able to work out a long-term deal, but they’ve struggled to do that for two years and that’s where the uncertainty comes in at some point this offseason,” Schefter said, via Bleacher Report. “But the fact of the matter is both sides want to stay together, and both sides intend to stay together.”

Dallas could use the franchise tag on Prescott again, but it would cost $37.7 million for the 2021 season.

Prescott and his agent will most likely aim for long-term security this offseason. The quarterback market remains as lucrative as ever, which means Prescott could land a huge contract if the front office is comfortable with his health moving forward.

The Cowboys may have already locked up the NFC East this season if Prescott never went down with an injury. He’s so valuable to their offense, and losing him would potentially set the franchise back a few years.

Luckily for ‘America’s Team,’ it doesn’t sound like Prescott is going anywhere this offseason.

