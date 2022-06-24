Cowboys, Dalton Schultz "Not Close" On Extension: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It appears Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz may have to play this upcoming season without any long-term security.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Schultz and the Cowboys are "not close" to a long-term extension.

Schultz received the franchise tag from the Cowboys earlier this offseason. He's currently set to make $10.93 million this fall.

Last season, Schultz had 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Cowboys. It was the best year of his young career.

After posting those numbers in 2021, Schultz understandably wants to be paid like a top-tier tight end.

Believe it or not though, there are plenty of Cowboys fans who are content with the front office not signing Schultz to a lucrative extension.

Schultz could, in theory, boost his stock by having yet another great year in Dallas. On the other hand, there's a lot of risk that comes with playing on the franchise tag.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to get a long-term deal done with Schultz.