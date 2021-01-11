There’s 1 Favorite For The Cowboys’ Defensive Coordinator Job

After giving up a franchise record 473 points, the Dallas Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and are undergoing a thorough search to find a replacement. But it appears that they may already be zeroing in on their man.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Dan Quinn has emerged as the favorite to be the Cowboys new defensive coordinator. As of his writing, Quinn is flying to Dallas for an interview with the team.

Quinn spent the last 5.5 years as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, who he took to the Super Bowl in 2016. He was fired in 2020 after an 0-5 start and finished his tenure in Atlanta with a 43-42 record.

But Quinn built his reputation as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. From 2013 to 2014, the Seahawks had the NFL’s best defense and made two Super Bowls, winning one.

Other known candidates for the job include Falcons secondary coach and pass game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., and Carolina Panthers defensive passing game coordinator & secondary coach Jason Simmons. Both had virtual interviews with the team.

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense was on pace to be one of the all-time worst defenses, giving up over 33 points in half of their games. Were it not for some defensive tightening towards the end of the season, they would have ranked lower than 28th.

Finishing at 6-10 on the season, head coach Mike McCarthy’s first year at the helm was by all metrics a failure.

The team has far more problems than just the defense heading into 2021. But with the right hire, they could be a few moves away from correcting it.

