Cowboys DC Mike Nolan Making 1 Notable Change This Week

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly making a notable coaching adjustment heading into this afternoon’s game against the New York Giants.

Mike Nolan, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, is reportedly moving from the booth to the sideline. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer had the details on the move.

“Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan will be moving from booth to sideline to coach this week to be more interactive with players on that side of the ball,” he reports.

Cowboys def coordinator Mike Nolan will be moving from booth to sideline to coach this week to be more interactive with players on that side of the ball. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 11, 2020

The Cowboys’ defense has been among the worst in the NFL through the first four weeks of the regular season. Dallas has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games, including 49 to the Browns last weekend.

Jerry Jones was asked this week if there are any changes coming.

“No. If you think about it at this juncture, that’s not something that you would need to go to. Don’t need to,” Jones said this week. “We’re getting the benefit of a coach that has a lot of experience. He’s seen a lot of football, he’s coached a lot of football, he’s lived around a lot of football. He has answers there. Can they be answers that we all get on the page with? That’s the issue, that’s the challenge of how to execute it when it’s in live action.

“But we’ve got somebody here that can tell you where we’re apt, where we’re inapt, where we need changes, as well as anybody on the planet in Mike.”

We’ll see if moving from the booth to the sideline has an effect on the Cowboys’ defense today.

Dallas and New York are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.