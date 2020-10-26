As if this year hasn’t gone poorly enough for Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, he’s now having a rough time in conference calls.

This evening, Nolan was on a call with Cowboys reporters when he accidentally touched his eye with the remnants of Tabasco sauce on his finger.

Anyone who has ever done something similar knows how painful this can be.

Cowboys DC Mike Nolan just stopped his conference call with reporters because he had Tobasco sauce on his finger and accidentally wiped his eye — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 26, 2020

Thankfully, after a quick timeout, Nolan was able to return and continue on the call as scheduled. He may have been slightly embarrassed, but seemed to take the situation in stride.

Still, it sounds like he definitely had some discomfort.

Good news: Cowboys DC Mike Nolan said his eye now "feels a lot better" after pausing presser due to Tabasco fiasco. "It was burning," Nolan says — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 26, 2020

Dallas is off to a terrible 2-5 start, and Mike Nolan’s defense is one of the main culprits. His unit has struggled to slow down, let alone stop opposing offenses this season.

This has led to speculation that Nolan’s job might be in jeopardy, but as of Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy said he wasn’t considering a change.

“It hasn’t crossed my mind,” McCarthy told reporters, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’m focused on getting better each and every day. So, you know, that’s where we are.”

Maybe Nolan can use some tabasco sauce to motivate his players for Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.