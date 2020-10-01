Aldon Smith’s NFL resurgence is one of the biggest stories in the NFL this season. Even better, he isn’t concerned about getting snubbed for awards he should’ve received.

Smith has been a breakout star for the Cowboys defense, racking up 20 total tackles and four sacks in three games this year. He shined the brightest on Sunday against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, sacking the star signal-caller three times.

Smith was more than qualified to receive either NFC Defensive Player of the Week or NFC Defensive Player of the Month, but he received neither of the two. The Cowboys defensive end isn’t too bothered by the snub, though.

Smith is simply worried about trying to help his team win football games. Awards are just the cherry on top.

“We have to win games,” Smith told Pro Football Talk in response to not receiving the NFC defensive awards.

Aldon Smith’s comeback story is one for the ages. The defensive end was a star for the 49ers defense from 2011-13. His play declined in 2014, then he eventually wound up with the Raiders in 2015. That was the last time he suited up in the NFL until this season.

Smith’s always been talented. But he’s had issues avoiding trouble off the field. As long as he can remain focused with the Cowboys, he’ll continue to be a high impact player.

Smith and the Cowboys get back to work this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.