Cowboys DE Randy Gregory Is Very Frustrated With The NFL

There hasn’t been a whole lot of news on defensive end Randy Gregory’s efforts to get reinstated by the league. And if there’s one person eager for an update, it’s Gregory himself.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Gregory expressed his frustration at the NFL’s refusal to answer his questions about reinstatement. He said he misses the game of football and is upset that he’s being prevented from continuing his NFL career.

“I really miss playing football and being a player in the NFL,” Gregory said. “I’m doing everything that is asked of me, and I’m in great shape physically, mentally, and emotionally, but I’m being held back from furthering my career because of COVID and testing. I’ve been ready to play and test for months but still have gotten little to no help to resolve my reinstatement. I’m asking more questions than I’m getting answered…”

Gregory accused the NFL of “passing the buck” while simultaneously using the pandemic to keep him from joining the Cowboys. Ultimately, he feels that the situation is “unfair” and “flat out wrong.”

“It’s amazing that the powers that be can keep passing the buck and also use this pandemic as a way to prevent me from joining my team. Telling me to just sit and wait in limbo over things I can’t control, all the while doing everything right off the field is unfair and flat out wrong.”

Randy Gregory is currently suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. However, that policy was in place under the old Collective Bargaining Agreement.

It’s not known how the new CBA affects players currently serving indefinite suspensions for substance abuse.

But if Gregory isn’t getting the answers he needs, he has every right to call the NFL out on it.