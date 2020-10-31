Cowboys Defense Gets A Major Boost For Eagles Game

The Cowboys will get a much needed upgrade on the defensive side of the ball Sunday night.

According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, long-time Dallas linebacker Sean Lee has been activated off the injured reserve for this week’s matchup with the Eagles.

Transactions:

— The #Cowboys activated LB Sean Lee from IR, and he’ll play tomorrow, while Andy Dalton is officially out.

— The #Bengals elevated G Shaq Calhoun and G Quinton Spain to the active roster for tomorrow’s game vs. the #Titans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2020

Lee’s activation couldn’t have come at a better time. The Cowboys will need to rely on their defensive effort this week as Andy Dalton is now officially ruled out with a concussion.

The veteran linebacker was placed on IR prior to the team’s season opener. Lee underwent surgery to repair a pelvis/sports hernia issue and missed the Cowboys’ first seven games of the season.

In Lee’s absence, Dallas has struggled mightily on the defensive end, allowing 30+ points in five of their seven games played. Without Dak Prescott around to bail out the defense, the Cowboys defensive front can use all the help they can get.

The two-time Pro Bowler recorded 55 solo tackles and four tackles for loss in 2019. Lee should be able to ease back into his role and provide a notable boost against an Eagles offense that’s struggled all year.

Despite the Cowboys nightmarish season so far, Dallas is in position to take the lead in the NFC East with a win over the Eagles on Sunday night.