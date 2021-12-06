Cowboys’ Defense Should Get A Huge Boost On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys have a critical divisional game coming up this weekend, and it sounds like the team’s defense will be getting some key pieces back for it.

On Monday, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan that defensive linemen Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore are expected back for this Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Gregory, a defensive end, was placed on short-term injured reserve on November 11 with a calf injury. He has missed the last four games, but has 10 tackles and five sacks in seven contests this year.

A defensive tackle, Gallimore has not played yet this season after dislocating his elbow during a preseason game. In 14 games as a rookie in 2020, Gallimore posted 28 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Dallas is 8-4 on the year and coming off a Thursday night win over the New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys are 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Washington Football Team (6-6), who have won four games in a row.

Dallas and Washington will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday from FedEx Field. FOX will broadcast the action.