Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Unfortunately, this is the second time this season Neal has tested positive.

“Cowboys LB Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season,” Gehlken tweeted. “He’s been placed on Reserve/COVID-19, which means for a third time he will miss a game because of the virus this season (once as close contact). Neal wasn’t fully vaccinated to begin season.”

Neal signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys back in April. He switched his position from safety to linebacker.

In 13 games this season, Neal has 67 total tackles and a sack.

With Neal out for Sunday’s game, the Cowboys will need Leighton Vander Esch and Micah Parsons to step up and contain Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Cowboys game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.