Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent.

Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.

In 14 games with five starts, Neal made 72 tackles, four tackles for loss, two QB hits and a sack. He was fourth on the team in tackles.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, it looks like they’ll still have the services of linebacking duo Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch. Those two had just one missed game between them all year.

Israel Mukuamu (hamstring) on injured reserve.

The Cowboys defense was one of the most improved units in the entire league this past regular season. After allowing a franchise record for points in 2020, they allowed 115 fewer points in 2021 despite playing an extra game.

It should be no shock that the huge reverse in Dallas’ defensive fortunes manifested in a reversal in their win record.

The Cowboys defense will need to be on point if they want to beat the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. San Francisco have one of the top rushing attacks in the league – an attack that needs to be neutralized immediately.

The linebackers will have a huge role in this game. They may even decided it.