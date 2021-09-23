Cowboys’ Defense Will Be Missing Several Key Players Monday

The Dallas Cowboys are deadlocked with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team atop the NFC East standings. They have an opportunity to pull ahead this coming Monday.

The Cowboys take on the Eagles in the next edition of Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, they could be without several key players on the defensive side of the football.

Per NFL reporter Mike Clay, the Cowboys will be without Demarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Neville Gallimore and Carlos Watkins this coming Monday. There’s also a possibility Keanu Neal will miss the NFC East battle. He’s on the COVID list.

The Cowboys’ front seven could be in serious trouble against the Eagles next Monday.

The Cowboys' Front 7 will be without Demarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins and possibly Keanu Neal and Randy Gregory (COVID list) against the Eagles on Monday. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 23, 2021

It’s worth noting Randy Gregory was back at the Cowboys’ facilities on Thursday. He will probably play on Monday.

Gregory is back at the facility (as @Marcus_Mosher just noted), so there's that. He was out in Week 2. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 23, 2021

The Cowboys defense was a serious mystery heading into the 2021 season. It allowed 31 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, but bounced back and allowed just 17 to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

You could make an argument the Eagles offense is the worst the Cowboys defense will face through three weeks. Yes, Jalen Hurts is improved and the Eagles’ rushing attack is special at times. But Philadelphia is still a work in progress.

The Cowboys should win on Monday night. But their defensive showing could end up being ugly with their front seven not at full strength.

The Cowboys host the Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football on ESPN.