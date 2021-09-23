The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys’ Defense Will Be Missing Several Key Players Monday

Demarcus Lawrence reacting after sacking the quarterback.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are deadlocked with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team atop the NFC East standings. They have an opportunity to pull ahead this coming Monday.

The Cowboys take on the Eagles in the next edition of Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, they could be without several key players on the defensive side of the football.

Per NFL reporter Mike Clay, the Cowboys will be without Demarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Neville Gallimore and Carlos Watkins this coming Monday. There’s also a possibility Keanu Neal will miss the NFC East battle. He’s on the COVID list.

The Cowboys’ front seven could be in serious trouble against the Eagles next Monday.

It’s worth noting Randy Gregory was back at the Cowboys’ facilities on Thursday. He will probably play on Monday.

The Cowboys defense was a serious mystery heading into the 2021 season. It allowed 31 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, but bounced back and allowed just 17 to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

You could make an argument the Eagles offense is the worst the Cowboys defense will face through three weeks. Yes, Jalen Hurts is improved and the Eagles’ rushing attack is special at times. But Philadelphia is still a work in progress.

The Cowboys should win on Monday night. But their defensive showing could end up being ugly with their front seven not at full strength.

The Cowboys host the Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football on ESPN.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.