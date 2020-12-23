Cowboys Defensive Back Has Message For Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has been nearly unstoppable since taking over the starting job for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the rookie signal-caller will have a target on his back when he takes on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

Philadelphia fell short against Arizona this past weekend, but it certainly wasn’t because of Hurts. The second-round pick for the Eagles finished with 338 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Hurts has been so productive in his first two starts that defenses are quickly taking notice of him. On Wednesday, Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs made it known that his goal this Sunday is to intercept a pass from Hurts.

“That’s always the main goal…but with him especially, him being one of my good friends and all. It’s time to turn it on,” Diggs told reporters.

Diggs and Hurts were both from the same recruiting class at Alabama, so it’s safe to say they know each other fairly well.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts were in the same recruiting class at Alabama. Diggs on wanting to intercept Hurts on Sunday: “That’s always the main goal … but with him especially, him being one of my good friends and all. It’s time to turn it on.” pic.twitter.com/65mkk0nnXU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2020

Both the Cowboys and Eagles need help to make the playoffs this season, but a win on Sunday paired with a loss for the Washington Football Team would keep one of them alive heading into Week 17.

If the Cowboys want to keep their winning streak live, they’ll need to get some pressure on Hurts.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.