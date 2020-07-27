Cowboys Defensive Back Reportedly Opting Out Of Season

It’s only been a few days since the NFL and NFLPA approved a deal that allows players to opt out of the 2020 season. Several players have already begun to take the option.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported today that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady is opting out for 2020. Per the report, Canady came to the decision over the weekend after discussing it with his family.

A sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of Virginia in 2016, Canady has started four of 32 games played in four NFL seasons. He was waived by Baltimore during the 2019 season and picked up by the Jets, where he played eight games to finish out the season.

Canady signed a deal with the Cowboys in March, giving them depth at a relatively thin cornerback position. But with this decision, it looks like Dallas will have to lean on some rookies or check the waiver wire.

A source tells @dmn_cowboys confirms Maurice Canady is opting out for the 2020 season. He talked about his situation with his family over the weekend. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 27, 2020

Canady joins a slowly-growing list of players who just won’t risk joining the NFL as it tries to play through the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced that he would be opting out. He was followed today by Seattle Seahawks lineman Chance Warmack.

NFL fans may not fully appreciate this mini exodus until a major star opts out. Hopefully that doesn’t happen, but you never know.