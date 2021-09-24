Cowboys DE Reportedly Ruled Out Of Monday’s Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be shorthanded in the trenches for Week 3. Several defensive linemen have already been ruled out for Monday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will have to miss an extended period of time due to a broken foot, so his status for Week 3 isn’t a surprise at all. Unfortunately, a lot of the role players on Dallas’ defensive line are dealing with injuries as well.

Dorance Armstrong, who started in place of Lawrence last weekend, suffered an ankle injury that’ll keep him on the sidelines for Monday’s game.

Defensive tackles Carlos Watkins and Trysten Hill are also unavailable for the Cowboys’ upcoming matchup. Both players are currently nursing knee injuries. Let’s also not forget star defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is on injured reserve because of an elbow injury that he suffered in the preseason.

On top of all those injuries, the Cowboys have just placed defensive end Bradlee Anae on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, he has been ruled out for Monday night.

In total, the Cowboys will be without six defensive linemen for their showdown with the Eagles.

Armstrong, Anae, Hill and Watkins could potentially return to Dallas’ lineup for Week 4. Gallimore and Lawrence, however, are expected to miss more time.

It’ll be up to Tarell Basham, Randy Gregory and Osa Odighizuwa to carry the Cowboys’ defensive line on Monday night.

