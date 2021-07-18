Cowboys Defensive Player Accuses Coaching Staff Of Favoritism

It sounds like Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory isn’t shedding tears about the team’s overhaul of its defensive coaching staff.

Dallas’ second-round pick in 2015, Gregory has missed two full seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse issues. He also was banned from playing in the first six games of the 2020 campaign, but when he did see the field, he was productive, turning in 21 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 contests.

However, Gregory only played 271 total defensive snaps last season, as Aldon Smith saw most of the action at his position. It was a situation that the former Nebraska star found frustrating as the year went on.

In a recent interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic, Gregory flat-out accused the former Dallas defensive staff of showing unfair favoritism toward Smith at his expense.

“I felt there was a little bit of favoritism going on … refusing to let me outshine their favorite,” Smith said. “They knew I could do it, so they did what they could to keep me at bay. I had my times when I was angry. I used to talk to [agent] Peter [Schaffer] about it, and the best thing I could do was just go out there on the field with the plays they give me and make those plays worth it. I did that, but I truly felt I got robbed of a year last year.”

Fortunately for Gregory, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, defensive line coach Jim Tomsula and Smith are all gone. Dan Quinn, Nolan’s replacement, has said he’s surprised Gregory didn’t get more of an opportunity in 2020 and plans to change that.

“I think,” Quinn told SI’s Mike Fisher, “he’s going to really take off.”

In 38 career games (one start), Gregory has compiled 66 tackles and 10.5 sacks. Six of those sacks came in 2018, when he played in a career-high 14 games and turned in his best season.

[ Pro Football Talk ]