The Dallas Cowboys fear defensive tackle Gerald McCoy may have suffered a torn ACL during practice on Monday.

Dallas players participated in their first padded practice of preseason camp on Monday. McCoy left the practice after suffering an apparent leg injury during the individual drills portion of practice. He was seen unable to put weight on his leg.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon the Cowboys fear McCoy may have torn his ACL. The veteran defensive tackle will undergo an MRI later today. The results will ultimately dictate where McCoy and the Cowboys go from here – but it certainly doesn’t look promising.

The Cowboys signed McCoy to a three-year, $18-million deal in one of the biggest signings this off-season. Dallas expected the Pro-Bowl defensive tackle to have an immediate impact for the Dallas defense. But, depending on MRI results, McCoy may be done for the season before it even begins.

#Cowboys DL Gerald McCoy is feared to have torn his ACL during practice today, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. He’ll have an MRI that will tell the full story, and nothing is known until then. But that’s the initial word following the incident. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2020

Of course, the Cowboys’ fear could be just that and nothing more. But Rapoport is hearing the worst out of the Dallas camp.

This would be a massive loss for the Cowboys after they spent a significant amount of money upgrading the defensive line unit this off-season. We’ll likely find out the results of McCoy’s MRI at some point Monday afternoon.